Mary Ann Kolar
Aiken - Mary Ann Kolar, age 86, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Mary Ann was born August 24, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Charles G. Kolar and the late Anna Clair Kolar. She received her Bachelor of Education in English from Siena Heights University in Adrian, MI. She was a former Adrian Dominican Sister known as Sister Charles Ann OP. Mary Ann had made Aiken, SC her home since 1994, having previously lived in Gulf Port, FL. She was a very active communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Charles R. Kolar and Ruby Kolar.
Survivors include a sister, Dr. Blanche Premo-Hopkins, Aiken, SC; nieces, Cassie Premo Steele, Columbia, SC and Bianca C. Premo, Miami, FL, four nieces in MI and OH; two nephews in MI, and a number of great nieces, including Lily J Steele, Anna Clair Levitt, and Alice J Levitt.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 14th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fairfield St., with The Very Rev. Gregory Wilson as celebrant. Interment will be private in Royal Palm Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL. You may view the livestream of the mass by visiting the official George Funeral Home & Cremation Center Facebook page on Friday at 10:00 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/GFHCC/
Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, PO Box 438, Aiken, SC 29802.
Dr. Premo-Hopkins, her sister, thanks the staff at the Place at Pepper Hill for their devoted care.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
