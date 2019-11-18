Mary "Aunt Mag" Reese
WARRENVILLE - Mary Boyd "Aunt Mag" Reese, age 93, entered into eternal rest on Friday November 15th, 2019 at her home in Warrenville, SC. She is survived by her son, Joey (Elle) Clark; grandchildren, Chris Clark, Julie Ann Broom; and five grandchildren - in - love; and a special niece, Glenda (Wes) Distler. She is preceded in death by her husbands, the late Joel "Bubba" Clark and the late Bartow Reese; parents, Stroud and Effie Mitchum Boyd; and sisters, Luvenia Roberts, Agnes Chavous and Wilhelmena Shuman. "Aunt Mag was a kind hearted person who will be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she impacted. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday November 19th, 2019 at 3pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Chaplain Dexter Lambert officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Kindred Hospice, Dr. Ashley Toole and two very special nurses, Stephanie Fishpaw and Ashley Bing for their special care. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
