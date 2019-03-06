Mary B. Holmes
New Ellenton - MARY BONNETTE HOLMES, 83, beloved wife of Fred O. Holmes, Sr., died Monday, March 4, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Springfield, SC, Mary was a daughter of the late W. E. and Nina Fralick Bonnette. She moved to New Ellenton in 1957 and worked at the Savannah River Laboratory until her retirement in 1991. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in New Ellenton.
Surviving, in addition to Fred, her husband of 61 years, include her son, F. Owen Holmes, Jr., (Cynthia Togami) of Placentia, CA and her sister, Emmogene Poole, Springfield, SC.
A graveside service will be held Thursday afternoon, March 7th at 2 o'clock in Southlawn Cemetery with The Rev. Robert Reeves officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the (lung.org).
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 6, 2019