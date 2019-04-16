Mary Baxter
AIKEN - Mrs. Mary Alice Reed Baxter. 63. of 1000 Osbon Dr, entered into rest April 14, 2019 at the Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Baxter was a member of the Four Mile Baptist Church and a 1974 graduate of Aiken High School.
Survivors include her husband, Ervin L. Baxter Sr, Aiken; one daughter, A'mya C. Padgett, Trenton,SC' one son, Ervin L. Baxter Jr, Columbia, SC; mother, Henrietta Reed, New Ellenton; seven sisters, Diane (Joseph) Johnson, Sierra Vista, AZ, Denise (Leander) Brown, Greensboro, NC, Elizabeth Reed, Juliette Reed, Sandra (Thaddeus) Reown, all of Aiken, Vivian (Herman) Dicks, Williston & Tara (Rodney) Johnson, North Augusta; three brothers, Timothy (Dorothy) Williams, Aiken, William Cato, & Larry (Miram) Cato, both of Beech Island; one granddaughter, Quinesha Baxter, Atlanta, GA; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 16, 2019