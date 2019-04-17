Mary Baxter
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Alice Reed Baxter will be 11am Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church, New Ellenton, with Rev. Christopher Holley officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 10am until the hour of service. Interment will be in Southlawn Cemetery. The family will assemble at the residence, 1000 Osbon Dr. at 10am.
Family and friends may call the residence or after 2pm today at the funeral home. The family will receive friends this evening beginning at 7pm.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 17, 2019