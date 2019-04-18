Mary Baxter

  • "Mr B. We are so sorry for your loss. May God give you a..."
    - Tavy Perry
  • "I am deeply sadden by the news of your loss. I pray that..."
  • "I'm so sorry to hear of Mary Alice's passing. She was such..."
    - Denise Smith (from N. Aug. Elem)
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to the..."
  • "Prayers are being said for all touched by this loss...."
    - Mrs. B and family

Mary Baxter
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Alice Reed Baxter will be 11am today, April 18, 2019 at the Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church, New Ellenton, with Rev. Christopher Holley officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 10am until the hour of service. Interment will be in Southlawn Cemetery. The family will assemble at the residence, 1000 Osbon Dr. at 10am.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 18, 2019
