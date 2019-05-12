Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Brenda McCabe. View Sign Service Information George Funeral Home & Cremation Center 211 Park Avenue, SW Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-649-6234 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Brenda McCabe

AIKEN - Mary Brenda McCabe, age 79, died Friday, May 10, 2019.

Brenda, as she was affectionately known, was born in Dillon, SC on March 5, 1940 to the late Robert Harley McMackin and Thelma Stanton McMackin. She attended Dillon schools and received her BA in Education at Columbia College, Columbia, SC. She moved to Alexandria, VA and was employed by the Alexandria School System. She later earned both a master's degree and a PhD. Brenda met her husband, who was formerly of Painesville, Ohio, LTC Gerald W. McCabe, US Army (Ret), in Arlington, VA. She retired in 1998 and moved to Aiken, SC in 2000.

Brenda was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Women of Woodside, Aiken Town and Country, and the National Honor Society of Teachers. She will be remembered as a wonderful, generous woman who brightened every room she entered.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by a special brother-in-law, Rev. Charles T. McCabe; and her beloved dog, Putter.

Surviving is her adoring husband, Gerald W. McCabe.

Friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM Monday, May 13, 2019 at George Funeral Home's historic downtown chapel. The funeral will follow at 11:00 AM in The George Funeral Chapel. Deacon Steve Platt will officiate. Final prayers and commendation will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Forces United ( s), 1753 Broad St., Augusta, GA 30904.

The family would like to thank Regency Hospice, ResCare, and Long Term Liaisons for the excellent care provided to Dr. McCabe.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting



