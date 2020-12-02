1/
JACKSON - Graveside funeral services for Mary Catherine Hall Brown, 83, of Jackson, SC will be held two p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Jackson Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Brown passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Born in Macon, Georgia she was a daughter of the late Otis Hall and Lois Hall Bates. She was a homemaker and was married to the late Julian Mansfield Brown. Mary loved working in her garden and canning vegetables for her family.
Survivors include her daughters Julie Brown of Williston, Mary Allen of Jackson and Lynne (Bill) Millican of Drummonds, Tenn; son Daniel Brown of Jackson; daughter-in-law Janice Mousel Brown of Jackson; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by a son Gary Wayne Brown.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
December 1, 2020
I remember that Mary loved her gardening and had fresh vegetables. Julie, Lynn, and family I am so sorry for your loss. I asked God to give you the peace the comfort and the strength that you need at this time and for the days after.
Erma Hiott-Ellis
Friend
