Mary Busbee-Morris
AIKEN - Mary Elizabeth Roberson Busbee-Morris, of Aiken, was born in her maternal grandparent's home in Hamilton, NC on December 18, 1920, passed away on July 7, 2020 in Aiken, SC after a short illness.
A charter member of the Springfield Garden Club, she was also a member of Post 54 American Legion Auxiliary in Springfield, a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church of Springfield, a Cub Scout and Brownie Scout leader, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and more recently was a member of the Garden Club of Aiken, SC.
A resident of Kalmia Landing in Aiken for over twenty years, she was a member of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church.
Raised in Robersonville, NC, the daughter of Walter Edgar Roberson Sr., and Sarah Elizabeth Davenport Roberson, she graduated from Robersonville High School. While visiting her aunt Helen Davenport Fulmer in Springfield, SC, she met, fell in love with and married Starr Casper Busbee. After his death in 1974, she later married Robert P. Morris, a high school friend who has since passed away.
Mary Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Elizabeth Starr Busbee Phillips, son-in-law David D. Phillips, grandson Robert Dantzler Phillips, grandson Montaque Williams Busbee, brothers Walter Edgar Roberson, Jr. and his wife Jewel, Harry Clayton Roberson, Edward Ashley Roberson and his wife Mary Ann, brother-in-law Alan G. Corey, sisters-in-law June Busbee Boylston and husband Samuel L. Boylston, and Rebecca Busbee Ballentine and husband George W. Ballentine.
She is survived by sons Olin Dantzler Busbee, II and wife Juanita W. Busbee, Walter Roberson Busbee, William Harry Busbee and wife Elizabeth T. Busbee, grandchildren David D. Phillips, and his wife Nancy, Elizabeth Starr Busbee, William Starr Busbee and Preston Sullivan Busbee, great granddaughters Sarah Kate Phillips and Shelly Starr Phillips, sister Shirley Roberson Corey, brother Carlton L. Roberson and his wife Mary, and sister-in-law Phyliss Roberson.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to: Springfield High School Restoration Project, c/o Town of Springfield, P.O. Box 31, Springfield, SC 29146-0031.
Graveside funeral services will be held eleven-thirty a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Springfield Cemetery with the Reverend Holly Shoaf-O'Kula officiating.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
