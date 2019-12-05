|
Mary Moyer
Aiken - Mary Cook Moyer, age 96, of Orangeburg St., entered into rest Tuesday, December 3, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Mary was born September 24, 1923 in Wagener, SC to the late Roland L. Cook and the late Annie C. Cook. She moved to Aiken when she was 12 years old. She was a member of Aiken's First Baptist Church since moving to Aiken. She taught Sunday School at First Baptist for thirty years. She worked for the State Employment Office and the Department of Social Services until she retired. In earlier years she worked at the Hospitality Shop at the old Aiken Hospital and was also known by many for the years she was a school crossing guard. Mary was known as "Bubber" to her family and friends. She was a member of the Silver Bells Breakfast Club and enjoyed bowling well into her mid 80's. Bubber loved her family and friends dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leland H. Moyer, Jr.; a son Gary Moyer; a granddaughter, Angela Mills; her son-in-law, Billy Mills; and seven brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her children, Ann Mills, Evans, GA, Nancy M. Carpenter (Bobby), Aiken, SC, Neil L. Moyer (Patty), Aiken, SC and Merritt Sam Nimmons (Betty), Irmo, SC; three grandchildren, Lisa Mills Mays (Rusty), Candy Green, and Aimee Moyer Scott (David); four great-grandchildren, Gage Scott, Reagan Scott, River Mays, and Baler Mays.
Friends may call on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home in downtown Aiken.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Aiken's First Baptist Church with The Rev. Dr. Fred W. Andrea III and Rev. John Carroll officiating. Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Woody Gregory, Billy Gregory, Robert Cook, Craig Nimmons, Michael Allen, Vernon Summer.
The family wishes to thank Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
