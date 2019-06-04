Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary DePotter Nuessle. View Sign Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Aiken , GA View Map Service Following Services church fellowship hall Send Flowers Obituary



Aiken - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth DePotter Nuessle, 99, of Aiken, SC, wife of the late Fred Nuessle, entered into rest on Friday, May 24, 2019.Born in Rochester, NY, daughter of the late Raymond and Hazel Molz DePotter, she had been a resident of Aiken, SC, since 1952. She was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church of Aiken, SC, where she taught first grade students in Sunday School for forty years. She was also a life member of the Presbyterian Women, a member of the Town and Country Club and the Student Club and a former volunteer at the Aiken County Hospital. In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Melinda and Alan Moses, Aiken, SC and Peter and the late Barbara Nuessle, Aiken, SC; brother, the late Raymond DePotter, grandchildren and their spouses, Gail and Bruce Kirkland, Elizabeth Moses, Katherine and Bill Strosnider, Rebecca Moses, Patterson and Stacy Nuessle and Cameron and Dawn Nuessle, great-grandchildren, Andrew Thompson, David Strosnider, Jennifer Strosnider, Jennell Moses, Grace Nuessle, Riley Nuessle, Jayden Pope, Kaelyn Pope, Paeth Nuessle, Cayla Inabnit, Nathan Pope and the late McCrea Nuessle and great-great-granddaughter, Grace Thompson.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 2 o'clock at the First Presbyterian Church, Aiken, SC. Pastors Brian Coulter and Holly Shoaf-O'Kula will officiate. A reception will immediately follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Private interment took place in Aiken Memorial Gardens, Aiken, SC. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorials be made to Granny's Purse at the First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave., NW Aiken, SC 29801 or the . Visit

