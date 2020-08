Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary E. Robinson

AIKEN - Graveside services for Ms. Mary E. Robinson, age 78, will be held 2 PM Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Jessamine Memorial Gardens, 625 Allison St. Mary leaves to cherish her memory; a daughter, Kathy Robinson; a son, James B. Robinson(Stacey); four grandchildren, Litisha, Shacrina, Justin, and Jaylin; a great-grandchild, Zaydin; other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123, Monday from 5-7 PM.



