Mary Elizabeth Myles
RIDGE SPRING - Homegoing service for Mary Elizabeth Myles will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Ridge Spring, SC.
Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m - 11 a.m. on Sunday at Davis Funeral Home, Inc. Mary will lie in state at the church from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home Inc
412 Merritt St
Ridge Spring, SC 29129
(803) 685-5120
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019