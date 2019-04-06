Mary Elizabeth Stanley Davis
|
GREENSBORO, NC - Mary Elizabeth Stanley Davis, 58, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 where she resided in Greensboro, NC. Mary was born in Upper Darby, PA on November 11, 1960 and raised in Aiken, SC.
Mary was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was always there to take care of everyone and never met a stranger. Mary enjoyed gardening, was a great cook and always new how to make you laugh.
Mary leaves behind her beloved husband of 26 years, Rich Davis; daughters, Katie Brown Roberson (Rhett) and Allison Davis; father, Richard Osbon (Vivian); siblings, Charles Stanley (Kay), Anjeanette Osbon Clark, and Joseph Osbon; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Charles Stanley; mother, Readell Clark; and sister, Kathleen Phillips.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at George Funeral Home at 4:00pm. Officiating will be Pastor Brancie Stephens. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Aiken Memorial Gardens.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave. SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
