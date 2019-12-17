|
|
Mary Ellen Rodgers
North Augusta - Age 100, entered into rest on Thurs., Dec. 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thurs., Dec. 19th at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wed., Dec. 18th from 2PM-6PM at the funeral home. Friends may call her residence. MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME, 136 KERSHAW ST. SE, AIKEN - (803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Dec. 17, 2019