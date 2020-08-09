1/1
Mary Ellen Wells
GLOVERVILLE - Mrs. Mary Ellen Burkett Wells, age 75, beloved wife of 57 years to Mr. Billy Wells, entered into eternal rest on Thursday August 6th, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. In addition to her husband she is survived by her sons, Billy Mark Wells, Phillip Dewayne Wells; daughters, Angela Wells (Brent) Johnson, Cynthia Diane (Randy) Britt; brothers, Rev. Harold (Brenda) Burkett, Rev. Bobby (Glenda) Burkett; sisters, Sara (Calvin) Burgess, Margie (Halvey) Perdue; step brothers, Jimmy and Ray Preston; step sister, Martha Lee; brother in law, Adrian Wells; grandchildren, Alexis Johnson, Kendall Diane Wells Church; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Moses Burkett and Doris E. Kneece Burkett-Preston; step father, Johnny Preston; brother, James Robert Burkett; and brother in law, Jimmy B. Wells. Mrs. Wells was a member of Christian Heritage Church in Graniteville. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday August 12th, 2020 at 2 pm at Christian Heritage Church in Graniteville with Pastors Stephen Phillips, Jonathan Randall and Jody Padgett officiating. The visitation will be from 1-2pm the day of the service at the church. The interment will immediately follow at the Warrenville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Jerry Burkett, Gary Burkett, O'Neal Johnston, Burk Johnston, Nolan Johnston and Will Yates. In consideration of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the current pandemic, all who attend the funeral are asked to observe social distancing and follow state and local guidelines. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
