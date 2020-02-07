|
Mary Ethel Payton Moseley
Aiken - Mary Ethel Payton Moseley, 84, widow of Julian Moseley, passed away, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Aiken, Mary was a daughter of the late Carey and Clovis Wiggins Payton. She was a homemaker and loved gardening and sewing. She was a member of Apostolic Lighthouse Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Gwendolyn Riggs (Charles); sons, Steven Moseley, Ronald Moseley (Vivian), all of Aiken; eight grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening, February 8th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Sunday afternoon, February 9th at 2 o'clock at Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 1232 Powderhouse Rd., SE, Aiken, SC with The Rev. Ray Cole officiating. Interment will follow in Earle Church of God Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the church.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 19, 2020