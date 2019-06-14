Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Evans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Evans

Aiken - Sister Mary Stallings Evans, age 88, of 150 Brickling Court, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held 1 PM Sunday June 16, 2019 at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church, 97 Dry Branch Rd (Viewing 12-1 PM) with Rev. Bruce Wright, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

"May-May" memories will be cherished by her family: son, Bro. Willie James (Ethel) Evans, daughter, Doretha (Willie) Rogers; brother, Bro. Isreal Stallings; aunt, Sis. Mary Stallings; two special friends, Sis. Irma Jackson and Sis. Wileva Dunbar; seven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends.

The family will receive friends at the Chapel in New Ellenton from 4-6 PM Saturday.

Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St., New Ellenton, SC 29809 @ 803-649-6123 from 4-6 PM Saturday.

