Mary Smith
Warrenville - Mary Farmer Smith, mom, Aunt Mary, age 86, entered peacefully into the presence of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born on October 10, 1933 in Bath, S.C. to Robert and Mary Farmer, and was the youngest of seven siblings.
She settled in Warrenville, S.C. with her husband where they raised their daughter. She worked at Graniteville Company with a post retirement stint at the Chicken Snack. She is now reunited with her husband, Alvin Ray Smith, who passed away Twenty-nine years ago, and joins her seven siblings; Robert Farmer, Stella Farmer, Dever Moyer, Dora Lee Boone, Virginia Meyers, Myrtie Evans, and Betty Joe Clark in their Heavenly Home.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Doris Smith and Richard Myers; three grandchildren, James (Kathy) deMedici, Melissa Jennings, and Brandon (Ashli) Jennings; and several great grandchildren. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews, a number of other close relatives and special friends, who will miss her dearly.
Mary despised thunder-storms that often had her retreating to her closet, dogs that pooped in her yard, fast driving and cold air. Dirty dishes (whether you were finished or not) were not safe in her presence. She loved singing in church, flower print outfits, cozy blankets, and a good cup of coffee. She never turned down an opportunity to dance and loved boat rides. She adored shopping, often subjecting her grandsons to many hours of this activity during their childhood years. She enjoyed spoiling her grand and great grandchildren and was a big part of Christmas magic every year. Mary was a kind and caring soul, she was a Christian and a member of Gloverville First Baptist Church, where she loved to volunteer her kindness. She prayed for her family often and loved them dearly. She Adored her husband and daughter and had a special bond with her siblings. Her door was always open for a chat, a laugh or a shoulder to cry on. She was feisty, gentle and gave freely. She never missed an opportunity to make a child smile. She will be missed.
Her family would like to give thanks to the Angel caregivers at Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice. We were truly touched by their kindness and compassion during a difficult time.
A service, celebrating her life and homegoing, will be held at the Gloverville First Baptist Church in Gloverville, S.C. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Ronnie Duncan officiating. The interment will follow at the Warrenville Cemetery. The Pallbearers will be Brandon Jennings, James deMedici, Joshua deMedici, Albert (Pedro) Meyers, Tommy Meyers and Wayne Heirs. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials, in her honor, may be made to Gloverville First Baptist Church, 2212 Augusta Rd., Gloverville, S.C. 29828.
Napier Funeral Home 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of all arrangements.
