Mary Faye Ford
Beech Island - Mrs. Mary Faye Poole Ford, 75, of Beech Island, SC, wife of fifty-eight years to William A. "Bud" Ford, Jr., entered into rest on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Born in Swainsboro, GA and a resident of Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Hattie Mae Grant Poole. She was of the Baptist faith and retired from the Automatic Switch Company, where she was a Line Manger. Mrs. Ford enjoyed watching HSN and her cooking was enjoyed by all. More than anything however, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include a son, James David Ford and his wife, Leslie Carole, Edgefield, SC; daughter, Shannon Evans and her husband, Billy, Harlem, GA; grandchildren and their spouses, Stephanie Ford and her husband, John Kerwin, William Ford, Ashley and Matthew Angle, Matthew Ford, John and Mikayla Ford and Christopher and Beth Kitchens and great-grandchildren, Hailey Ford, Kylie Ford, Bryson Ford, Jackson Kerwin, Karson Ford, Karter Ford and Raegan Angle.
Friends will be received by the family on Thursday, January 16, 2020, beginning at noon at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Charlie Kelley will officiate.
The family has asked that memorials be made to . ()
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 22, 2020