Mary Franklin

Mary FranklinAiken - Mary Elizabeth Ford Franklin, age 86, of Warrenville, S.C. daughter of the late Edward Ford and the late Agnes Donovan Ford, entered into eternal rest at her residence, with her loving family by her side, on Friday, October 2, 2020. She is survived by daughters; Theresa Doolittle, Kathy Franklin, Cindy (Harry) Barton; a son, David Andrew Franklin; sisters, Barbara Dickert, Linda Bryant; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Petersen; a son-in-law, Bob Thomas; eleven grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynne Thomas and two brothers, Jerry Ford and Wayne Ford.She was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Gloverville, S.C. In her working years, she was the Manager of Ford's Restaurant, which was the place to eat back then, as it was well known for having delicious food. Her hobbies included fishing, cooking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She shall be greatly missed by her family and friends. Death is not the end for her as she has just moved to her Heavenly home, where all is joy and peace in that land of endless tomorrows.A service, celebrating her life, will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church on Wednesday morning, October, 7, 2020 at 9:30 AM with Father Emanuel officiating. The interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Aiken, S.C. Her grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.Memorials may be made to Regency Southern Care Hospice, 1690 University Pkwy., Aiken, S.C. 29801. The family wishes to extend a special "Thank You" to three special ladies; Mildred, Amy and Margaret for the wonderful love and care that they extended to their loved one during her illness.The family will receive friends at Napier Funeral Home, tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 6th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of all arrangements.You can visit the online guest register at