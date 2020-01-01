Home

Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
Mary Hardison Obituary
Mary Hardison
WILLISTON - Funeral services for Mary Douglas H. Hardison, 92, of Williston, SC will be held at eleven a.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Tom Baker officiating; burial will follow in the Williston Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. The staff of Folk Funeral Home will serve as Pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be given in Mrs. Hardison's memory to the Williston Cemetery, P.O. Box 367, Williston, SC 29853. She passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Born in Nashville, TN she was the daughter of the late Paul C. Hanberry and Ruby Butts Hanberry. She previously worked at Shuron Manufacturing, was a homemaker, and was a member of Edisto Baptist Church. Mrs. Hardison loved sewing clothes for her family and friends; she also loved to travel and enjoyed bird watching.
Survivors include her daughter Annette (Jerry) Hair of Williston, SC; her son Rickey Wayne (Kathy) Hardison of Goodlettsville, TN; four grandchildren Terri Hair (Joe Boyles), Kin (Betsy) Hair, Kelly Hardison, and Angie Hardison; one great granddaughter Emily Grace Hair; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Max, Jim and Bob Hanberry.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, 2020
