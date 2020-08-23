Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary J. Smith

Edgefield, SC - Mary J. Moore Smith, entered into rest August 20, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. A private memorial service will be held 11 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Bro. Johnathan Daniels officiating. Mrs. Smith, a native of Edgefield County was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Edgefield. Survivors include a daughter, Thelma Talbert (Leroy); two sons, William Bland (Delma) and Vincent Smith; grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store