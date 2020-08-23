1/
Mary J. Moore Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary J. Smith
Edgefield, SC - Mary J. Moore Smith, entered into rest August 20, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. A private memorial service will be held 11 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Bro. Johnathan Daniels officiating. Mrs. Smith, a native of Edgefield County was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Edgefield. Survivors include a daughter, Thelma Talbert (Leroy); two sons, William Bland (Delma) and Vincent Smith; grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 23 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brightharp & Sons
250 Coral Street
Edgefield , SC 29824
803-637-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brightharp & Sons

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved