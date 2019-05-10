Mary Jane Maldonado

Service Information
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC
29803
(803)-641-4401
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Church
Aiken, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Church
Aiken, SC
Obituary
Mary Jane Maldonado
Aiken - MARY JANE MALDONADO, 55, wife of Arnoldo Maldonado, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her residence.
Survivors, in addition to her husband Arnoldo, include mother Raquel; three daughters, Jaclyn Courtney (Vance), Jasmine Blades (Mark), Joslyn McBride (Demi), Portland, TX; three grandchildren, Chloe Courtney, Layla and Jet Blades; three brothers; three sisters.
The family will receive friends Tuesday May 14th at 10AM at Grace Church of Aiken. The funeral will follow at 11 AM. Interment will be in Southlawn Cemetery.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 10, 2019
