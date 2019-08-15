Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jean Coughlin Cooke. View Sign Service Information Hatcher Funeral Home 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-593-8778 Visitation 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM First Christian Church of Belvedere, Disciples of Christ Belvedere , SC View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM First Christian Church of Belvedere, Disciples of Christ Belvedere , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Beech Island - Mrs. Mary Jean Coughlin Cooke, 80, of Beech Island, SC, beloved wife of sixty-years to Dixon Cooke, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Born in Jenkins County, GA and a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of her life, she was a daughter of the late John and Frances Bridgeman Coughlin. She was the former owner and operator of Daylawn Playschool. Jean was a devoted member of the First Christian Church of Belvedere, Disciples of Christ. She enjoyed watching westerns, family outings, eating at the Red Lobster, going to yard sales, doll collecting and was an avid Elvis fan. More than anything however, she enjoyed being with her family, especially her grands.

Additional family members include her children and their spouses, Terri and David Hamilton, Mocksville, NC, W. Allen and Rhonda Cooke, Aiken, SC and James Dixon and Holly Cooke, Marion, NC; siblings, Frances Connell, North Augusta, SC and Mickie Odom, Swainsboro, GA; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will greet friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019, beginning at 10:30 at the First Christian Church of Belvedere, Disciples of Christ, Belvedere, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at Noon. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens, North Augusta, SC. Pallbearers will be James Dixon Cooke, W. Allen Cooke, David Hamilton, Jacob Jarrett, Lucas Cooke and Chase Green.

If so desired, memorial may be made to the First Christian Church of Belvedere, Disciples of Christ 203 Verdery Dr. Belvedere, SC 29841.

Visit

