Mary Kilpatrick Rollins
Aiken - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Mary Kilpatrick Rollins, age 85, will be held at Solid Rock Baptist Church on Friday February 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Dr. Robert Skelton and Pastor Dr. Dewayne Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Rollins entered into rest on February 17, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. She was an Aiken native and had lived in Aiken County all her life. She was the beloved wife of 65 years to Mr. Wiley R. Rollins and the daughter of the late Mr. Robert Kilpatrick and the late Mrs. Lillie Prescott Kilpatrick. Mrs. Rollins was currently a member of the Warrenville Church of God. She previously attended South Aiken Pentecostal Holiness Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class at Warrenville Church of God. In her earlier years Mrs. Rollins worked at the Graniteville Company as a Spinner and Regal Textile in Johnston as a Seamstress. Mrs. Rollins also enjoyed cooking, flowers, embroidering and reading poems. Additional survivors include: one son Tony (Laurie) Rollins, Aiken; three daughters Diane Rollins (Joe) Lott, Aiken, Kathy (Butch) Lishka, Aiken, and Vickie (Dewayne) Anderson, Aiken; one brother, Roy Kilpatrick North Augusta; seven grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by one brother Robert Kilpatrick. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorials be made to Warrenville Church of God, 130 Simonds Street, Warrenville, SC 29851. Pallbearers will be Adam Benton, Brandon Lishka Daniel Lott and Ryan Reuber. A visitation with the family will take place one hour prior to the service at Solid Rock Baptist Church.
