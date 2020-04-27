Home

Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Mrs. Mary Moss Settles
Aiken - Mrs. Mary Geneva Moss Settles, age 90, wife of the late Rev. Dr. Alvin C. Settles, Jr, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 24, 2020. Graveside services will be 12:00 PM Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens . She leaves to cherish many memories her children, Min. Sandra (Alex) Howard, Marvin (Sherriel) Settles, Wayne (Evang. Lillie) Settles, Rev. Kenneth (Pearly) Settles, Susan Settles and Romayel (Bettina)Settles; a sister, Teresa Landy; sister-in-law, Frances (Ed) Adams; twenty-six grandchildren; other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 on Wednesday from 3-6pm
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 27 to May 6, 2020
