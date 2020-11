Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Oakman Green

AIKEN - Mrs. Mary O. Green, widow of Earl Green, Sr., entered eternal rest Friday, November 6, 2020 at The Place on Pepper Hill. Funeral services will be announced later. Due to covid restrictions, the family will appreciate a telephone call to Doris at 803 514-2622, Daisy at 803-652-7863, and Loretta at 803-507-8114 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 803 649 6123.



