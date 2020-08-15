1/1
Mary Suzanne Weis
Mary Suzanne Weis
Cincinnati, OH - Mary Suzanne Weis, beloved wife of 65 years to the late Ken Weis, mother of John Weis (Karen), Mary Rebecca Weis, Julie Weis (Chris Hudson), and preceded in death by Andrea Weis (Larry Dean), the grandmother of Tullus and Julia Dean, Kenny Weis (Angela) and Andrew Weis, and the great-grandmother of Madison and Benjamin Weis, passed away peacefully and ready to meet Jesus on August 6, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio in the loving presence of her daughter Julie after a good and blessed life.
Suzanne, formerly of Aiken, was born February 22, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio. One of five siblings, Suzanne was gregarious, selfless and eternally happy from her early days, traits that endured despite the many adversities of her life. Suzanne was a gifted musician with a bright intellect that remained with her to the end, and she was devoted to the church and her family, especially her beloved sister Rita. Suzanne also loved her friends dearly and considered their friendships a blessing. Suzanne's funeral Mass was celebrated August 10, 2020, at St. Columban Church in Loveland, Ohio, for whose loving ministry Suzanne was grateful.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Columban Church
