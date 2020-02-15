|
|
Mary Teal Etheredge
Jackson - Private Family Graveside Services for Mrs. Mary "Teal" Etheredge, 95, who entered into rest February 14, 2020, will be conducted in the Jackson Memorial Park. Reverend Brandon L. Fulmer officiating.
Mrs. Etheredge was a native of Ridgeville, South Carolina, having made Jackson her home for the past 65 years. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. Mrs. Etheredge was an avid supporter of Jackson Youth Sports, having managed the concessions stand for 35 years. She was a longtime member of the Jackson and Silver Bluff High School Booster Clubs and served as a substitute teacher at both schools.
Survivors include her son, Todd Etheredge, Jackson; two daughters, Jennifer Garvin, Aiken and Nancy (Chris) Owens, Blackville, SC; two grandchildren, Courtney Gerena and Branna Grubbs. She was predeceased by her husband, William B. Etheredge, Jr.; a son William B. Etheredge, III and a brother, Dr. G.S. Way.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 497, Jackson, SC 29831.
The family expresses appreciation to the Staff of The Place at Pepper Hill and Encompass Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Etheredge.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
