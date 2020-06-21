Mary Whisenant
WARRENVILLE - Ms. Mary Enlow Whisenant, age 96, of Warrenville, S.C., wife of the late Edward B. Whisenant and daughter of the late Lila Mae Sawyer Enlow and the late Price V. Enlow, departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She is survived by sons, Charles (Ruth) Whisenant, Steve (Kathy) Whisenant, Mike (Sharye) Whisenant and Jody (Grace) Whisenant; brothers, Vernon Enlow and Chester Enlow; sisters, Dorothy Kitchens and Betty Hartley and five grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruby Center. She was born in Batesburg, S. C. but has been a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S. C. She really enjoyed fishing and camping. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She shall be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched during the 96 precious years that God granted her on this earth. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain. A private family service will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 with Rev. Richie Enlow officiating The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, S. C.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc.,
315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of all arrangements, and you may sign the guest registry at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 21 to Jul. 1, 2020.