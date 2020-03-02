|
Mary Williams
WARRENVILLE - Mary H. "Monk" Williams, age 89, of Warrenville, S.C., wife of the late Charles E. "Butthead" Williams and daughter of the late John C. Hall, Sr. and the late Carrie Bell Whittle Hall, died at her residence, surrounded by her family, on Friday, February 28, 2020. She is survived by daughters, Vicky (J. D.) Davis and Becky (Tony) Leopard; a son-in-law, Gerald Antwine; grandchildren, Chris, Carrie, Cameron, Sarah and Jessica; seven great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan W. Antwine; brothers, Johnny, James and Henry Hall and sisters, Lois H. Shields and Mattie H. Kinney. She was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S. C. She was of the Methodist Faith. She enjoyed everyday life just being with her family, and she loved to spoil all that called her "Granny". She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A graveside service, celebrating her life, will be held at the Graniteville Cemetery on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM with Rev. Clint Jackson officiating. The Pallbearers will be Michael Lepp, Mike Curley, Ricky Hall, Gerald Antwine, Joey Thomas and Robert Williams. Memorials, in her honor, may be made to Kindred Hospice of Aiken, 36 Varden Dr., Suite A., Aiken, S.C. 29801. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements. You can visit the online guest register at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 11, 2020