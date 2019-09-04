Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Youngblood. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Couchton Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Couchton Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Youngblood

Aiken - Mrs. Mary Priscilla Johnson Youngblood, age 94, beloved wife of the late John M. "Bill" Youngblood, Sr., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday September 1st, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her sons, John M. "Mel" Youngblood, Jr. (Karen), Ernest L. Youngblood; daughter, Sue Y. Simon (Willie); daughter in law, Donna Youngblood; sister, Evelyn Napier; nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren with two on the way. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Cloutezze Friday Johnson; son, Michael L. Youngblood; three brothers and a sister. Mrs. Youngblood started her working career at Graniteville Company. She then moved to the old Aiken County Hospital where she worked in the billing department and was also a volunteer for the Election Poles for many years. Ms. Youngblood worked at the Augusta Arsenal in the business office assisting with the war efforts of World War II. Many lives have been touched because she had the love of Jesus in her heart. She was a charter member of Couchton Baptist Church, where she served as the organist for forty-five years. She was a Sunday School teacher, worked in the WMU and Vacation Bible School. She and her husband helped with the work release prison ministry for twenty plus years. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday September 5th, 2019 at 11am at Couchton Baptist Church with Rev. Bobbie Broach, Rev. Joe T. Youngblood and Rev. James Napier officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening September 4th, 2019 from 6-8pm at Couchton Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be the granddaughters: Angela Whetstone, Sara Youngblood, Victoria Wilson, AshLee Briatico, Kristy Youngblood, Meredith Youngblood, Priscilla Redd and Aimee Simon. If so desired, donations may be made to The Couchton Baptist Church Legacy Fund at 2171 Wagener Rd., Aiken, SC 29801. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.

