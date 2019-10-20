Marybeth Mauch
Aiken - Marybeth Mauch entered eternal rest on October 15, 2019. She was born on December 2, 1949 in Lewistown, PA to Mr. John Dunn and Mary Louise Nordberg. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved son, Richard C. Mauch, III and stepfather Elmer Nordberg. Mary is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard C. Mauch, Jr., her brothers William Dunn, Cumming, GA and John Dunn, Port Royal, PA.
Mary was a graduate of Juniata Joint High School, and upon graduation relocated to the Harrisburg, PA area where she held various positions with AMP Inc, Consumer's Insurance Co, and Leber Wolfe Plastic Surgery Group. She was a tireless worker regardless of the task or timeframe.
Mary was a quiet, conservative person who loved to be home (Home Body) with her wonderful and loving Pug, Maddie. They spent many an afternoon on their porch enjoying watching nature, and golfers on the Cedar Creek Golf Club course. In addition, she enjoyed family vacations in Cape May, NJ, the outer banks of NC, and the quite beaches of Hilton Head, SC.
Her fireplace in the fall & winter months provide great comfort & joy. She was a very special person.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, October 24th from 6 until 7:30 PM at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to FOTAS (fotasaiken.org).
