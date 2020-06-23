Mason Johnson Jr
AIKEN - Mr. Mason Johnson Jr, 79 of 611 Camellia St, entered into rest June 22, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Johnson was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Johnson, Aiken; one son, Mason Johnson III, Evans, GA; a mother, Rosalie Johnson, Detroit, MI; two sisters, Ethel Ford, Detroit, MI and Margaret Sidney, Aiken; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.