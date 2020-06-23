Or Copy this URL to Share

Mason Johnson Jr

AIKEN - Mr. Mason Johnson Jr, 79 of 611 Camellia St, entered into rest June 22, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Mr. Johnson was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Johnson, Aiken; one son, Mason Johnson III, Evans, GA; a mother, Rosalie Johnson, Detroit, MI; two sisters, Ethel Ford, Detroit, MI and Margaret Sidney, Aiken; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store