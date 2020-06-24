Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. My thoughts and love are with you family today and always.
Love, Your Cousin Janel
Mason Johnson Jr
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. F. Mason Johnson Jr, will be 11am Friday, June 26, 2020 at the G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Angela McGhee officiating. Interment will be in Jessamine Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may call the funeral on Thursday from 3pm-5pm.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jun. 24, 2020.