Mason Johnson Jr.
Mason Johnson Jr
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. F. Mason Johnson Jr, will be 11am Friday, June 26, 2020 at the G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Angela McGhee officiating. Interment will be in Jessamine Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may call the funeral on Thursday from 3pm-5pm.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. My thoughts and love are with you family today and always.

Love, Your Cousin Janel
Janel Brayboy
Family
June 23, 2020
In loving memory of a special man who found joy in the people he loved, in the music he created, and in the natural beauty of nature around him. We will love you and miss you always.
Sylvia and Sheila
Family
