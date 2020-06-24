Or Copy this URL to Share

Mason Johnson Jr

AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. F. Mason Johnson Jr, will be 11am Friday, June 26, 2020 at the G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Angela McGhee officiating. Interment will be in Jessamine Memorial Gardens.

Family and friends may call the funeral on Thursday from 3pm-5pm.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



