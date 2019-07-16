Matthew Armstead

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Armstead.
Service Information
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC
29801
(803)-648-0134
Obituary
Send Flowers

Matthew Armstead
AIKEN - Mr. Matthew C. Armstead, 37, of 501 Outing Club Rd, entered into rest July 13, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Survivors include mother, Cleo Armstead, Aiken; father, Hiram Armstead, Brooklyn, NY; one sister, Genese Armstead, Aiken; two brothers, Cory Miles (Shirrel) & Bryant Armstead both of Aiken; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.