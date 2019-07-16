Matthew Armstead
AIKEN - Mr. Matthew C. Armstead, 37, of 501 Outing Club Rd, entered into rest July 13, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Survivors include mother, Cleo Armstead, Aiken; father, Hiram Armstead, Brooklyn, NY; one sister, Genese Armstead, Aiken; two brothers, Cory Miles (Shirrel) & Bryant Armstead both of Aiken; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 16, 2019