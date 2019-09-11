Matthew Green Sr.
Aiken - Mr. Matthew Green, Sr, age 97, loving husband of Helen Green for 69 years, of 136 Odom Street, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church, 97 Dry Branch Rd,(Viewing 1-2 PM) with Rev. Bruce Wright, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
He joined Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church at an early age, He retired from Dupont after 38 years and loved fishing, singing hymns, and making people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sons, Matthew Green, Jr and Robert Green and two grandchildren, while leaving to cherish his memory: his wife, Helen H. Green; daughters, Ethel G. Ingram, Patricia G. Jones (Jeffery), Carol Diann Aaron (Warren), and Luretha G. Adams (Tony); daughters-in-law, Carolyn Green and Jessie Green; a host of other relatives and loving friends.
The family will receive friends at the Chapel in New Ellenton from 5-8 PM.
Friends may call the residence, 803-652-2695 or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton, SC 29809 from 3-8 PM Thursday.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 11, 2019