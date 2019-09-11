Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Green Sr.. View Sign Service Information Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home 606 Main St. New Ellenton , SC 29809 (803)-649-6123 Viewing 1:00 PM Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church 97 Dry Branch Rd, View Map Burial Following Services Fair Missionary Baptist Church cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Matthew Green Sr.

Aiken - Mr. Matthew Green, Sr, age 97, loving husband of Helen Green for 69 years, of 136 Odom Street, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held 2 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church, 97 Dry Branch Rd,(Viewing 1-2 PM) with Rev. Bruce Wright, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

He joined Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church at an early age, He retired from Dupont after 38 years and loved fishing, singing hymns, and making people laugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sons, Matthew Green, Jr and Robert Green and two grandchildren, while leaving to cherish his memory: his wife, Helen H. Green; daughters, Ethel G. Ingram, Patricia G. Jones (Jeffery), Carol Diann Aaron (Warren), and Luretha G. Adams (Tony); daughters-in-law, Carolyn Green and Jessie Green; a host of other relatives and loving friends.

The family will receive friends at the Chapel in New Ellenton from 5-8 PM.

Friends may call the residence, 803-652-2695 or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton, SC 29809 from 3-8 PM Thursday.

