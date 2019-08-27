Mattie Bell Curry Tolliver

  • "MATTIE YOU WILL BE MISSED MY CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY..."
  • "Ms. Mattie will surely be missed. You were such a fun and..."
    - Lionel and Debra Grier
  • "To Gail my dear classmate and your family, there's no words..."
    - Deborah Tyler-Paige
  • "Ms. Mattie was close to my grandmother and great aunts. She..."
  • "Sending Prayers and Condolences to Tolliver Family...."
    - Wade Hampton Stallings, Jr
Service Information
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC
29801
(803)-649-6123
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
589 Union Church Lane
Aiken, SC
Obituary
Mattie Bell Curry Tolliver
Aiken - Aiken, SC - Mrs. Mattie Bell Curry Tolliver, age 80, of 507 Williamsburg St. NE, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 12 PM Friday, August 30, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 589 Union Church Lane, Aiken, SC 29801, with Rev. David Williams, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Mattie Bell leaves to cherish her memory: two daughters, Gail T. Ragland and Cheryl L. Tolliver; two sons, Maurice Tolliver, Jr. and Phillip M. Tolliver; brother, Dr. William J. Curry (Beatrice); son-phew, Dr. Larry Curry; six grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
There will be no public viewing.
Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 27, 2019
