Mattie Bell Curry Tolliver
Aiken - Aiken, SC - Mrs. Mattie Bell Curry Tolliver, age 80, of 507 Williamsburg St. NE, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 12 PM Friday, August 30, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 589 Union Church Lane, Aiken, SC 29801, with Rev. David Williams, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Mattie Bell leaves to cherish her memory: two daughters, Gail T. Ragland and Cheryl L. Tolliver; two sons, Maurice Tolliver, Jr. and Phillip M. Tolliver; brother, Dr. William J. Curry (Beatrice); son-phew, Dr. Larry Curry; six grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
There will be no public viewing.
Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 27, 2019