Mattie Bonnett Bell
AIKEN - Mrs. Mattie Bonnett Bell, 92, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Aiken, Mrs. Bell was a daughter of the late Brantley and Irene Oswalt Bonnett. She was a homemaker, and a member of Central Baptist Church. Mattie was a loving mother and grandmother, she never had a bad word to say about anyone.
She is survived by her daughters, Janice Mock, Walterboro, SC, Peggy (Woody) Aycock, Hopkins, SC, and Patsy (Dale) Saunders, Aiken, SC; 8 grandchildren Joey Bennett, Jimmy Bennett, Melisa Mersini, Toni Banks, Jack Mock, Randy Aycock, Natasha Bell Henderson and Lani Hurt; 14 great grandchildren John Martin, Lisa Purnell, Melanie Walsh, Danielle Solan, Jon Hurt, Alison Hurt, Seth Hurt, Noah Banks, Harper Banks, Aidan Henderson, Coby Wentzler, Walker Wentzler, Parker Bennett and Cole Bennett; 3 great- great grandchildren Micah Ravi, Jemma Purnell, Aria Purnell
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Davis Bell, son Pat Bell and daughter Louise Basnight
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 PM, and the funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday December 20, 2019 in the SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC, with the Reverend John Carroll offciating. Interment will follow in the Central Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to CanHope Foundation, P.O. Box 3694, Aiken, SC 29802, or the Aiken SPCA, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC 29801
Mrs. Bell's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019