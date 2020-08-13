Mr. Maurice Denis Stephens

Warrenville - Mr. Maurice Denis Stephens entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, Augusta, GA.

A Tribute of Respect will be conducted on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sand Hill Gardens, Davis Bridge Road, Williston, SC., with Reverend Beverly Ashley, officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM - 6:00 PM at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service.

Family, friends and his NA family may call the residence of his wife Mrs. Marilyn Stephens, 188 Royal Pine Drive, Warrenville, SC 29851 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc., & Cremation Service, 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808.

Due to the COVID-19,when visiting the family house or funeral home you must wear a Mask, and adhere to the social distance rules and regulation.



