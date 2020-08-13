1/1
Maurice Denis Stephens
Mr. Maurice Denis Stephens
Warrenville - Mr. Maurice Denis Stephens entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, Augusta, GA.
A Tribute of Respect will be conducted on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sand Hill Gardens, Davis Bridge Road, Williston, SC., with Reverend Beverly Ashley, officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM - 6:00 PM at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service.
Family, friends and his NA family may call the residence of his wife Mrs. Marilyn Stephens, 188 Royal Pine Drive, Warrenville, SC 29851 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc., & Cremation Service, 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808.
Due to the COVID-19,when visiting the family house or funeral home you must wear a Mask, and adhere to the social distance rules and regulation.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simmons Funeral Home (Williston)
13188 Main St.
Williston, SC 29853
803-266-7808
August 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Karl Simpkins
Friend
August 11, 2020
The Department of Georgia Disabled American Veterans thanks Mr. Maurice Stephens for his honorable service to our nation. May he rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing to his family and all who knew him. Albert Boudy, DAV Department Chaplain
Albert Boudy, CW4 (Ret) USA
Served In Military Together
