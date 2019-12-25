Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church
350 Blanchard Rd
North Augusta, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MelÊ»lisha Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MelÊ»lisha and Elijah Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MelÊ»lisha and Elijah Jackson Obituary
Mel'lisha and Elijah Jackson
GRANITEVILLE - Funeral services for Mel'lisha S. Jackson and Elijah M. Jackson will be held 2 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 (Viewing 1-2 PM) at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church, 350 Blanchard Rd, North Augusta, SC, Rev. Clarence Hill Pastor. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Graniteville, SC. Friends may call the residence of Ivey at 810 Laurens St. NW, Apt B-7, or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St, SE, Aiken, SC 29801 Thursday from 3-8 PM.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MelÊ»lisha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -