Mel'lisha and Elijah Jackson
GRANITEVILLE - Funeral services for Mel'lisha S. Jackson and Elijah M. Jackson will be held 2 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 (Viewing 1-2 PM) at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church, 350 Blanchard Rd, North Augusta, SC, Rev. Clarence Hill Pastor. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Graniteville, SC. Friends may call the residence of Ivey at 810 Laurens St. NW, Apt B-7, or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St, SE, Aiken, SC 29801 Thursday from 3-8 PM.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Dec. 25, 2019