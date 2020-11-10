Mellanie Johnson
Aiken - Ms. Mellanie Hurt Johnson, age 74, entered into rest on Sunday November 8th, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her son, Leslie S. Johnson, III. (Melanie); daughters, Kara K. Johnson, Ashley K. Johnson (Brian Stiles); brother, William "Bill" Hurt, III.; sister, Pamela (Stephane) Hennebert; grandchildren, Alisanne Stiles, Kylie Burnett; nephew Christopher T. Hennebert; and Tom and Cindy Mixon. She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Leslie S. Johnson, Jr.; parents, William Hurt Jr., and Claudia Peeples Hurt.
Ms. Johnson was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a substitute teacher and worked on staff at Murphy Middle School before moving to the Columbia area. She loved people, and it was often said that she would willingly to give you the shirt off of her back. She was a strong woman, a fighter in this life, and fiercely loyal to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
In accordance to the family's wishes, there will be no formal service at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Ms. Johnson to the Wounded Warrior Project
at 4899 Belfort Rd. Suite 30 Jacksonville, FL 32256 or please visit Mellanie's memorialized Facebook page to make contributions for Kylie's future care. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
.