Merle Davis, Jr.
AIKEN - Merle E, Davis Jr., age 83, beloved husband to Reba Lamb Davis, entered into eternal rest peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 in Aiken, South Carolina. In addition to his wife, Mr. Davis is survived by his children, Vickie (Manny) Reynolds, S.C., Tanya Day, S.C., Tammy (Chris) Hagan, S.C.; his family, Charles & Mae Davis, N.C., Bonnie Atkins, O.K., Glen & JoAnne Davis, S.C., Barbra Davis, O.K., Norma & Aron Sanders, O.K., Paul Davis, S.C., Sharron Davis, O.K.; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, Merle E. Davis, Sr. and Julia A. Ryder, W.V.; Daughter, Terry Randall, S.C., brother, Nick R. Davis, O.K. and Sister Judy Dixon, O.K. Merle was born on August 18th, 1935 in Wellsburg, W.V. to Merle E. Davis, Sr. and Julia A. Ryder. He graduated from Aiken High School in 1953 and joined the US Army and completed 26 Years of Service to his country. He married Reba Lamb and after retiring from the US Army Merle and Reba decided to settle in Aiken, SC. Merle loved the United States Military he completed two tours in South Vietnam and while in the service Merle received the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation three awards, Good Conduct Medal seven awards, National Defense Service Medal two awards, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, seven campaigns, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 1960, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Army Marksmanship Qualification Badge Expert Rifle. In addition to the two tours in Vietnam Merle served three tours in Japan and one tour to Thailand. Merle was a Life Member of the Aiken Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5877 (VFW) Merle's pastime passion was coin collection. He loved to collect and trade coins of the world with his many friends and he loved to visit his granddaughter's ranch. A funeral service celebrating his life will be conducted on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Mark E. Thompson officiating. The interment, with full military honors, will immediately follow at the Busbee Family Cemetery in Trenton, SC. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, March 28th, 2019 from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 26, 2019
