AIKEN - Mrs. Mersina Liolios Karapatakis, 84, widow of the late John C. Karapatakis passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.
A private funeral will be held at Shellhouse Funeral Home later in the week with burial following in historic Bethany Cemetery.
Mersina Liolios Karapatakis of Aiken entered into rest on April 6, 2020 at Aiken Regional Hospital. Mrs. Karapatakis was born in Plomarion, Greece, on May 20, 1935 to the late Panayioties and Maria Liolios. After her marriage to John Constantinos Karapatakis, she and her husband made their way to United States and to Aiken, SC where they made their home. She was 32 years old when she arrived in Aiken. Speaking little to no English she began working at Aiken Industries and continued up until all her children finished college. She was especially proud of her family, loved to cross-stitch, garden, and felt blessed to live in a community that provided so many educational opportunities for her family. She was a life long member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Augusta, GA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, John Karapatakis, her daughter Maria Karapatakis Kritzas and sister-in-law Demtra Karapatakis Verenes Gray.
Survivors include a daughter: Dina (Phillip) Ferguson of Aiken, SC; son: Deno J. (Linda) Karapatakis of Aiken, SC; grandchildren, Yianne (Jessi) Kritzas of Silver Spring, MD; Demitri (Jessica) Kritzas of Lexington, SC; Peter Ferguson of Aiken, SC; Sophie Karapatakis of Aiken, SC; and great-grandchild Stella Maria Kritzas of Lexington, SC; son-in-law George Kritzas of Aiken, SC; and sister-in-law Persa Karapatakis of Aiken, SC.
In addition, she is survived by her sister, Zaharoula Liolios Giaga of Plomarion, Greece; brothers John (Pelagia) Liolios and Andrew (Diamondo) Liolios of Plomarion, Greece.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF (https://www.jdrf.org/donate/).
