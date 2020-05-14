Michael "Mike" Abercrombie
Michael "Mike" Abercrombie
Burnettown - Mr. Michael William "Mike" Abercrombie entered into rest on Monday May 11th, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Lucy Abercrombie; son, Matthew Abercrombie; grandchildren, Madison Paige and Matthew Lee Abercrombie; and several siblings. Michael was preceded in death by his beloved, big sister Louise A. Davis.
An online funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Friday May 15th, 2020 at 11am. All who wish to attend the virtual service may do so on the Napier Funeral Home Facebook page. The interment will follow at the Daventon Baptist Church cemetery in Pelzer, South Carolina.
Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 14 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
