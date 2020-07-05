Michael Anthony Hyatt
Warrenville - Mr. Michael Anthony Hyatt, 55, of Warrenville, SC, entered into rest on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
A lifelong area resident, he was a son of the late Waymond Hyatt and the late Sarah Ann Rowell Boen. He had been employed by the Gregg Division of the Graniteville Company for over twenty-five years at the time of the train derailment.
In addition to his parents, family members include siblings, Kenneth Neal Boen and Kathy Ann Boen Brown, nieces, Sarah Boen Evans and Jessica Boen Dabbs and a nephew, Taylor Boen.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are to be announced.
