Michael Brown
WAGENER - Mr. Michael Bernard Brown, 63, entered into rest on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Mr. Michael is the husband of 34 years to Marlene Wood Brown. He is the father of Jackie (John) Zywicki, Angela Veronee, Thomas Brown, JoAnn (Jerry Kneece) Meadows, and Ashley (Jonathan Noe) Brown. Grandfather of 8; brother of Trish (Lisa McGee) Brown and Cynthia (Don) Pappas. He is the son of the late Bernard Haskell Brown and Ruth McLendon Brown Gantt.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 30th from 3 - 3:30 pm. A Service Celebrating Mr. Michael's life will begin at 3:30 pm both at Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services Chapel.
Condolences to the Brown family made me made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 27, 2019