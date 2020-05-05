Michael C. Houston

Chandler, AZ - Mr. Michael C. Houston, a native of Williston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. and Cremation Service.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc and Cremation Service, 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808



