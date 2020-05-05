Michael C. Houston
Chandler, AZ - Mr. Michael C. Houston, a native of Williston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. and Cremation Service.
Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc and Cremation Service, 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 5 to May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simmons Funeral Home (Williston)
13188 Main St.
Williston, SC 29853
803-266-7808
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
