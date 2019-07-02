Michael Cain
Graniteville - Commander Loyd Michael "Mike" Cain, 57, of Graniteville, SC, husband of Mrs. Marlene Hill Cain, entered into rest on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Born in Ft. Benning, GA and a resident of Aiken County, SC, since 2009, he was a son of Sargent Major Loyd Jackson Cain, United States Army Retired, Clinton, SC and the late Yuki Kotaki Cain. Mike proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Naval Reserves, retiring as a Commander. A Nuclear Engineer, he worked at various power plants and at the time of his death, he was employed by SRS. He was a very active member of the Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene where he served at various capacities. He enjoyed a round of golf, traveling and having a good cigar with his brother, Jack. Mike loved to cook and was well known for the excellent meals he prepared.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children and their spouses, Jerry and Jessica Martin, Hartsville, SC, Latessa and Jamie Goins, Bishopville, SC, Jennifer and Kyle Bowen, North Augusta, SC, Megan Cain, Charleston, SC and Michael Cain, North Augusta, SC; siblings and their spouses, Terry and the late Tony Fowler, Calera, AL, Jack and Ellen Cain, Huntsville, AL and Jeff and Pam Cain, Laurens, SC and eight grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, beginning at 2 o'clock at the Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 o'clock. Pastors David Galimore and Kyle Poole will officiate. Full Military Honors accorded by a United States Navy Honor Guard will immediately follow the service.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Fish Ministry at Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene. (www.mvnararene.org)
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 2, 2019